New Music: Big Sean – Moves

By Cyclone -
Big Sean keeps the promise that he made to fans on Twitter earlier today to release new music. He drops off a new record titled “Moves”. Produced by 808 Mafia. Off of his upcoming project I Decided, which hits stores on February 3rd. Available now on iTunes.

