New Music: Big Sean – Moves

Big Sean keeps the promise that he made to fans on Twitter earlier today to release new music. He drops off a new record titled “Moves”. Produced by 808 Mafia. Off of his upcoming project ‘I Decided‘, which hits stores on February 3rd. Available now on iTunes.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Connect With Us:
Top Posts
Audio: TaxStone – Tax Season: The Gillie Da Kid Episode
In this episode: It's only right we bring the Philly legend Gillie Da Kid up to New York to discuss who really is the king...
Shay Brown – Always the Right Time Spread
Check out Shay Brown's new- spread 'Always the Right Time' Shot by J. Alex Photos. Hit next page to see the full spread.
Bernice Burgos’ Sexiest Instagram Pics
Check out sexiest IG pics from Chocolate bombshell Bernice Burgos. Hit next page to view all the pics. A photo posted by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos)...
Jackie Valdez, China Doll & Delianna Urena in SHOW Magazine Black Lingerie Spreads
Check out Jackie Valdez, China Doll & Delianna Urena's spread from SHOW Magazine Black Lingerie issue 25.
Kisha Jackson – ‘Call Me Ms. Jackson’ Spread
Check out Kisha Jackson's new spread "Call Me Ms. Jackson". Shot by Jose Guerra. To see more exclusives sign up at Dynasty Series today. Hit next...
Mia Khalifa’s Sexiest Instagram Pics
For the latest in eye candy, check out Mia Khalifa's sexiest Instagram pics. Hit next page to see all of the pics.
Roxxanne Montana – SmoothGirl Spread
Check out Roxxanne Montana new SmoothGirl spread. Hit next page to check out the full spread.