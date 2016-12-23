Mixtape: Jeremih & Chance The Rapper – Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama

By Cyclone -
0
2


Chance The Rapper follows up his SNL appearance by linking up with Jeremih to release a surprise Christmas project titled Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama. Featuring 9 new song and no guest appearances.

