Audio: Joe Budden – I’ll Name This Podcast Later (Episode 93)

By Cyclone -
0
15


In this episode:

Joe, Mal, & Rory sit down with Genius’s Rob Markman and Hot 97’s Scottie Beam to discuss the top 10 R&B artists of 2016 based upon vocals, singles, album, album sales/streams, impact, and touring; along with some other banter.

Prev pageNext page

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY