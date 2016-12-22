New Music: Grafh – Low Key / Faded Ft. Melissa B

Queens spitta Grafh gives us 2 new records. This first is titles “Low Key” and the second is titled “Faded” and features Melissa B. His new project Love, Drugs & Hennessy is on the way.

