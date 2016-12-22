Music Video: Yo Gotti Ft. Kodak Black – Weatherman

To celebrate his new partnership with Roc Nation, Yo Gotti decides to give fans the official video for his song “Weatherman” featuring Kodak Black. You can pre-order ‘CM9’ now on iTunes.

