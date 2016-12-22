Charts Don’t Lie

Cole is king.

It’s a Cole world this week. 4 Your Eyez Only, the North Carolina rapper’s fourth studio LP debuts at #1, with all 10 songs also appearing on the Hot 100. The Weeknd, who debuted at #1 before slipping to #2 last week, comes in at #3 this time around, where he is joined by Bruno Mars and Post Malone’s debut studio album in the top 10. Tech N9ne’s The Storm debuts at #12, while Ab-Soul’s Do What Thou Wilt. debuts at #34.

***

1) J. Cole — 4 Your Eyez Only: This week’s top album belongs to J. Cole, who goes 4/4 with studio albums going #1 with 4 Your Eyez Only. The virtually feature-less record scores 492,217 TAEU (total album equivalent units) and 362,789 pure sales in its first week on the charts.

2) The Weeknd — Starboy: Abel Tesfaye falls back just one more spot this week with his third studio album Starboy. The record debuted at #1 three weeks ago, and trucks forward with 109,289 TAEU and 37,288 sales this time around.

3) Bruno Mars — 24K Magic: Bouncing up from #4 is Bruno Mars with 24K Magic, an album that is riding high off the single of the same name. The pop megastar clocks 73,779 and 49,985 sales during its fourth week on the charts.

4) Post Malone — Stoney: The “White Iverson” rapper has a new one out called Stoney, and it debuts at #6 on the Billboard 200. In its debut, the album, Post Malone’s debut studio effort, moves 57,538 TAEU and 18,935 sales.

5) Tech N9ne — The Storm: Tech N9ne’s latest album The Storm shows up in the #12 spot. This is the veteran rapper’s 17th studio record, and it features the likes of Logic and Korn’s Jonathon Davis. In its debut, it unloads 36,851 TAEU and 31,264 sales.

6) Various Artists — The Hamilton Mixtape: After debuting at #1, The Hamilton Mixtape – which features a star-studded cast including Nas, Usher, Wiz Khalifa, The Roots, Busta Rhymes, and more – drops back to #14. For its second week on the Billboard 200, the compilation counts 36,140 TAEU and 29,340 sales towards its success.

7) Drake – VIEWS: By the charts’ indication, Drake’s VIEWS is album of the year. The record spent virtually the entire summer in the top position, and hasn’t strayed too far away until just recently. In its 33rd week on the charts, the album comes in at #17, moving 30,505 TAEU and 5,924 sales.

8) Childish Gambino — ‘Awaken, My Love!’: Childish Gambino took a sharp left turn on his late 2016 project Awaken, My Love! He’s abandoned the whip-smart hip hop that got him love in the music world in favor of a retro-funk vibe, but it might be even more impactful. This record debuted at #5 last week, and is at #20 this week with 26,944 TAEU and 14,513 sales.

9) Various Artists — Suicide Squad: The Album: The Suicide Squad soundtrack continues to have a pretty great run for a compilation. The contributions of Rick Ross, Wiz Khalifa, Lil Wayne, and Eminem are enough to land it at #25 this week, with 23,464 TAEU and 12,085 sales tacked onto its run.

10) Rae Sremmurd — SremmLife 2: The “Black Beatles” come in at #26 this week with their sophomore album SremmLife 2. The album clocks 23,070 TAEU and 2,046 sales in its 18th week on the charts. Most recently the album received a huge boost by the aforementioned single.

***

Speaking of “Black Beatles,” the song is still at #1, where it’s been for weeks now ever since the #MannequinChallenge went viral. The top 5 doesn’t alter from there, with The Weeknd, The Chainsmokers, Bruno Mars and Arianna Grande with Nicki Minaj following. J. Cole has 12 songs on the Hot 100, which account for all 10 of the tracks from 4 Your Eyez Only along with the two preceding non-album loosies he put out the week prior. The Weeknd, who had all of his Starboy songs debut on the Hot 100, still has seven tracks on the chart. Post Malone’s Quavo-assisted cut “Congratulations” debuts at #83.