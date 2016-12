For a special holiday edition of his GQ series Most Expensivest Shit, 2 Chainz teams with jeweler Joe Avianne of Avianne & Co to create an ugly Christmas sweater to auction off for his TRU Foundation to assist needy families, which managed to reach a bid $90,000 from an anonymous bidder. Also check out 2 Chainz going head to head with Atlanta Hawks legend Dominique Wilkins in 3-point shootout.