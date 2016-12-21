Chris Brown Continues To Spur Dating Rumors With Krista Santiago

Chris Brown and Krista Santiago continue to fuel rumors that they’re an item.

It looks like we haven’t been keeping you up to speed on Chris Brown’s often tumultuous love life, and for that, we truly apologize. To catch you up, Chris Brown has been fielding dating rumors with Krista Santiago, a New Jersey-bred model currently living in Los Angeles, since October.

The rumors first began when Breezy and Krista were spotted out together at a Halloween event, but since then, the singer has been fanning the flame with his actions on Instagram and IRL. Last month they were seen partying together once more, and this past week, Chris Brown has been going in on the Instagram ‘Likes’ for Krista (yeah, apparently there’s an Instagram account dedicated to tracking all the photos Chris Brown likes.)

Krista Santiago celebrated her 25th birthday last week, and reports say she celebrated with C Breezy– the singer reportedly gave her a Diamond Rolex, which she did post on her Snapchat, before deleting the Snap.