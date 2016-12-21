Audio: TaxStone – Tax Season: The Gillie Da Kid Episode

By Cyclone
0
26


In this episode:

It’s only right we bring the Philly legend Gillie Da Kid up to New York to discuss who really is the king of Philly, how some Chicago rappers need guidance and why sometimes your OG is just and old G. We also have the educated sister DJ Miss Milan joining us in the studio. So pour some Dusse, light an Optimo and press play.

