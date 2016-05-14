New Music: 1000volts Ft Trae Tha Truth – I’m Gone

1000volts Ft Trae Tha Truth – Im Gone
After linking during a trip to Croatia last summer, Redman and Jayceeoh teamed up to form a group titled 1000volts. Here is their first single titled “I’m Gone” featuring Trae Tha Truth.

