New Music: JBdaPilot – First Time (Prod. by King Wonka)

By Cyclone -
1
1631

JBdaPilot - First Time
JBDaPilot has an indecent proposal for his ex in his new Beyonce sampled banger “First Time”. Produced by King Wonka.

Listen to the music on page 2.

1 of 2

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

1 COMMENT

  1. Yo I really dig this guy’s music. It sounds laid back but with that smooth vibe. He is definitely somebody I would want to work with. Great Post!

LEAVE A REPLY